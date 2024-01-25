MGO One Seven LLC Has $923,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $97.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average is $96.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

