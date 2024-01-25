MGO One Seven LLC Has $941,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,234,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,321,000 after buying an additional 56,124 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,362,000 after purchasing an additional 503,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $378.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.49 and a 200-day moving average of $352.09. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $314.97 and a 12 month high of $381.08.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

