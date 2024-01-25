iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,783 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 1.93% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $13,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $53.92.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

