Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.13% of Graco worth $15,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Graco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Graco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Graco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Graco by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,001.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,734 shares of company stock worth $2,495,479. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GGG. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Graco Stock Down 1.1 %

GGG opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.43.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

