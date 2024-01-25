Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 16,561 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 1.26% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $41,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 95,655.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 754,306,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,970,650,000 after acquiring an additional 753,518,499 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 340.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after buying an additional 1,145,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 323.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,678,000 after buying an additional 1,062,186 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,796,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 98.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,017,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,447,000 after buying an additional 505,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average of $60.99. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.