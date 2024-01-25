ORG Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,341 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $86.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.14. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3643 dividend. This represents a $4.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

