Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 4,567 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.42% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $39,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $234,424,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after buying an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $45,090,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock opened at $60.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.