ORG Partners LLC Sells 1,215 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in General Mills by 101.9% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.2% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 33.1% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.88. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

