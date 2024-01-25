ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 10.2% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 12.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,493,000 after purchasing an additional 71,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $50.81 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

