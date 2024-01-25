ORG Partners LLC Has $39,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $93.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $71.82 and a 12 month high of $94.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average of $85.72.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.