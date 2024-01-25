ORG Partners LLC Acquires 717 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 5,975.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 363.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $528,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:OMFL opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

