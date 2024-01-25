Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,126,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,474 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $25,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 64,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.9% during the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.6% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 43,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

