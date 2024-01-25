Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,543 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of AutoZone worth $49,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in AutoZone by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,561 shares of company stock valued at $55,557,316 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,753.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,630.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2,563.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,783.52. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

