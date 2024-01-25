Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $42.34 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,980 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $42,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $112.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.89. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

