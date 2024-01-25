Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 575,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,453 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $39,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $78.41 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $79.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.62.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.