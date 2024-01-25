Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $55.01 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Parker-Hannifin worth $55,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 179,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,432,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 109.1% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $464.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $449.34 and a 200 day moving average of $416.92. The stock has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $300.86 and a 12 month high of $477.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

