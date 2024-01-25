Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $47,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $1,443,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.3% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Barclays upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

View Our Latest Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

ICE stock opened at $127.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $129.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

