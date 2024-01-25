Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $50.47 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,251 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Fiserv worth $50,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $140.60 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

