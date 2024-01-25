Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,681 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $46,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $72.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,699,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,040 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

