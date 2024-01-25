Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 638,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 324,391 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $43,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth approximately $645,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Sempra by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.16. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

