Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.31% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $44,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $129.14 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $131.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

