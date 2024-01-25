Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 553 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $165,644.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,934,120.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,577 shares of company stock worth $7,752,377 over the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 94.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. BNP Paribas cut Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

