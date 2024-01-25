Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Trading Down 3.1%

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.45 and last traded at $88.10. 35,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 158,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Century Communities Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $889.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,499,000 after acquiring an additional 118,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Century Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Century Communities by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after acquiring an additional 72,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,114,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,424,000 after acquiring an additional 164,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

