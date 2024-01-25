AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.43. Approximately 718,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,192,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

