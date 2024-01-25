Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,007,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,027,282 shares.The stock last traded at $22.78 and had previously closed at $22.82.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

