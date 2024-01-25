HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Up 7.2%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $14.15. 37,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 73,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,271 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after buying an additional 673,820 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the second quarter valued at $6,838,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 870,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 508,959 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,266,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

