National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

National Bank Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.85. National Bank has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Insider Activity at National Bank

Institutional Trading of National Bank

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in National Bank by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in National Bank by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in National Bank by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in National Bank by 2,677.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBHC. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

