Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin updated its FY 2024 guidance to 25.650-26.350 EPS.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Shares of LMT opened at $431.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $450.68 and a 200-day moving average of $444.45. The company has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 421,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,228,000 after buying an additional 26,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
