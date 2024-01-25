American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

