American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter.
American National Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.
American National Bankshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
American National Bankshares Company Profile
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.
