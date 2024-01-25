W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

Shares of WRB opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $78.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

