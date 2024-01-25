Counos Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.98 Million (CCA)

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Counos Coin has a total market capitalization of $16.98 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Counos Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00163446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014527 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000108 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. Counos Coin’s official website is www.counos.io/counos-coin. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

