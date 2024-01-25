National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$175.44.

CNR opened at C$166.39 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$170.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$163.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$155.74.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.09 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

