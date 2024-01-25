Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will earn $2.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors’ current full-year earnings is $12.63 per share.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.04.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $221.69 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $238.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.