Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hanmi Financial Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Hanmi Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.
Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 19.84%.
Shares of HAFC stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $509.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.00. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 10.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 358,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 35.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.
Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
