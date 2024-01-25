Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the transportation company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 33.38%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNI. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $127.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

