Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Blueprint Medicines Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.09). The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($8.61) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.55) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.21) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BPMC. Barclays upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $81.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $94.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. The business had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 3,881 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $232,937.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,566,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 3,881 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $232,937.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,566,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,749 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,622,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,967,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,716 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,080,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,144,000 after purchasing an additional 156,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,631,000 after purchasing an additional 649,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,213,000 after purchasing an additional 449,648 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

