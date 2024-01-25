Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Rayonier Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Rayonier in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rayonier’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Get Rayonier alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RYN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rayonier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Rayonier Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE RYN opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 1.06. Rayonier has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $37.79.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 9.53%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 67,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 60,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.