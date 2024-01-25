Analog Devices, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $6.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $198.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after buying an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after buying an additional 2,497,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 236.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,446,000 after buying an additional 1,625,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

