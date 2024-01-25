Crystal Valley Financial Co. (CYVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.
Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CYVF opened at $60.00 on Thursday. Crystal Valley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.87.
About Crystal Valley Financial
