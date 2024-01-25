Localiza Rent a Car S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:LZRFY)

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0115 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.
Localiza Rent a Car Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of LZRFY stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57.
Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile
