Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) to Issue $0.07 Interim Dividend

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

Djerriwarrh Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33.

About Djerriwarrh Investments

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

