Hargreaves Services Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 18 (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hargreaves Services Trading Up 7.0 %

Hargreaves Services stock opened at GBX 460 ($5.84) on Thursday. Hargreaves Services has a one year low of GBX 378 ($4.80) and a one year high of GBX 490 ($6.23). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 429.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 437.41. The company has a market capitalization of £150.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham sold 113,085 shares of Hargreaves Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total value of £11,308.50 ($14,369.12). 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.