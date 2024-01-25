Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.84% from the company’s previous close.

BE has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $11.88 on Thursday. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.80.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,826,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after buying an additional 1,842,320 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after buying an additional 1,794,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,759,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.