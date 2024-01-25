Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 96.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Trading Down 1.8 %

CPRT opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.98 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

