Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of C opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.