OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New $213,000 Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $29.82.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.302 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.80%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

