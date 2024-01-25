2,721 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,721 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered American Express from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $185.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.72 and a 200-day moving average of $164.98. The company has a market cap of $135.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $189.51.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

