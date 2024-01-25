SteelPeak Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KW. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.77). Kennedy-Wilson had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $141.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,599,517 shares in the company, valued at $105,946,049.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.