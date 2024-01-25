SteelPeak Wealth LLC Invests $227,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 43.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 121.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $16.82 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

