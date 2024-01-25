Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.59-3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. Welltower also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 3.630-3.630 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.08.

NYSE:WELL opened at $87.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average is $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Welltower has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $93.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,830,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,087,000 after acquiring an additional 237,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Welltower by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,088,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,482,000 after acquiring an additional 578,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,023,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,147,000 after acquiring an additional 144,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Welltower by 426.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,041 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

